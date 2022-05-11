Injured Suryakumar Yadav Likely to be Out of Action for 4 Weeks

According to sources in the BCCI, Suryakumar, who amassed 309 runs for Mumbai from 8 games which included three half-tons, will be out of action for at least four weeks, a Cricbuzz report said.



However, the four weeks' rest do not necessarily mean that the cricketer will be completely out of the South Africa series.



"Suryakumar Yadav has sustained a muscle strain on the left forearm, and has been ruled out for the season. He has been advised to rest, in consultation with the BCCI medical team," Mumbai Indians said in a statement on Monday.



It has been learnt that the stylish batter has not proceeded to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru after the detection of his injury and will undergo scans on Wednesday in Mumbai.



The South Africa series is being seen as crucial to India's preparation for the T20 World Cup in October-November in Australia and Suryakumar may be conditionally picked, subject to attaining full fitness. However, a lot will depend on when the selection committee meeting takes place. As of now, there is no information on the date of the meeting.

