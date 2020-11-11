India’s Loss If Rohit Sharma Isn’t White-ball Captain: Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir believes it will be "shame" and Indian cricket's "loss" if Rohit Sharma isn't considered for the full-time white-ball captaincy going forward.

Rohit on Tuesday led Mumbai Indians to their fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title after they defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets in the summit clash.

"If Rohit Sharma doesn't become India's captain, it's their loss, not Rohit's," Gambhir was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"Yes, a captain is only as good as his team and I completely agree with that, but what are the parameters to judge a captain on who is good and who isn't? The parameters and benchmark should be the same. Rohit has led his team to five IPL titles," he added.