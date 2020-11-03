T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Delhi Beat Bangalore, Both Qualify

On Episode 55 of The T20 Podcast, Ayaz Memon and Mendra Dorjey discuss the match with two winners. While Delhi beat Bangalore by 6 wickets on Monday night, both teams have qualified for the playoffs as Bangalore now have a net run rate better than Kolkata who now have to wait to see if Hyderabad knock them out of the tournament.

After winning the toss, Delhi elected to bowl and managed to restrict Bangalore to 152/7 with Devdyut Padikkal, their top scorer, making a half century.

The chase saw Ajinkya Rahane top-score with 60 while he was batting at number 5. Shikhar Dhawan too made 54 as they won the match by 6 wickets. Tune in to the podcast!