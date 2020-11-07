Glowing Anushka Turns Up to Support RCB in Eliminator vs SRH

It turned out to be Royal Challengers Bangalore’s last match of IPL 2020 but one of the team’s biggest supporters this season, Anushka Sharma, turned up to cheer the team on in the Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Virat Kohli’s team set a target of 131/7 in Abu Dhabi, which was then chased down by SRH in the final over. The defeat meant RCB have now been knocked out of the tournament.

While Virat and Co will be disappointed after going yet another season without a trophy, Anushka sat through the game and supported the team through a tough encounter.