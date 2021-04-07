‘I’m Really Angry’, Moeen Ali’s Father Reacts to Nasreen’s Tweet

Nasreen later defended her post, saying it was “sarcastic” in nature.

“Haters know very well that my Moeen Ali tweet was sarcastic. But they made that an issue to humiliate me because I try to secularize Muslim society & I oppose Islamic fanaticism,” she tweeted.

Munir Ali, speaking to The Indian Express, hit out at the Bangladeshi writer, saying her post was an “Islamaphobic statement”.

“In her ‘clarifying’ tweet, where she described her original remark as sarcasm, she also says she stands against fundamentalism. If she looks into a mirror, she will know what she tweeted is what is fundamentalist – a vicious stereotype against a Muslim person, a clearly Islamophobic statement. Someone who doesn’t have self-respect and respect for others can only stoop to this level.” Munir was quoted saying.

“Truth be told, I am really angry, but I know I would be playing into the hands of people like her if I let my rage get out of control. If I get to meet her someday, I will tell her what I really think of her on her face. For now, I would ask her to pick a dictionary and see the meaning of sarcasm.