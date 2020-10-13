‘I Surprised Myself With 73-Run Knock,’ Says RCB’s AB de Villiers

After scoring a scintillating 73 not out to steer Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to a big win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an IPL match in Sharjah on Monday, AB de Villiers said he surprised himself with his 33-ball knock.

"[I am] very happy with the performance. Got a [two-ball] duck in the last game [against Chennai Super Kings]; a terrible feeling -- very happy that I contributed. Surprised myself out there tonight. Knew the wicket was quite tough to bat on. But I thought 145-150 wasn't enough. So I looked to go further, and was surprised to get 195," said the South African after RCB's 82-run win.