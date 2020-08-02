Hoping to Get All IPL Government Clearance Soon: BCCI Official

While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises are working overtime as they enter the last stage of planning to take the 13th edition of the league to the UAE, there have been a few questions raised on whether the required clearance has been got from the Indian government. And the Indian board is optimistic of getting the complete go-ahead in the coming week.

Speaking to IANS, a BCCI official said that while the Sports Ministry has already given the go-ahead, the board is hopeful that the External Affairs Ministry and the Home Ministry will also give the go-ahead soon. The official reiterated that there would be no hiccups and the Indian cricket board will abide by all the regulations put in place by the government in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.