Hardik Pandya Reveals When He Realised Importance of Mental Health
Hardik, a mainstay in the Mumbai Indians and Indian team, also said that physical fitness is as important.
India and Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya said that he realised the importance of mental health after he started playing at the highest level and credits his family for keeping him in the “right space”.
“When I play international cricket, mentally I realized, because the kind of pressure that came into your life. Obviously, life change for us, but as an individual, you need to cope with all the things,” Hardik said in a video posted by Mumbai Indians on its official Twitter handle.
“So for me I realized that mental health is also important, where my family played a big role to make sure that I am in right space.”
The focus on mental health has grown in recent years and more so with the COVID-19 pandemic forcing players to stay in bio-bubbles, where their life is restricted to hotels and stadiums.
Hardik, a mainstay in the Mumbai Indians and Indian team, also said that physical fitness is as important.
“Just making sure that in the day, you are doing some activity which is adding to your fitness, that’s very important. And if you look after small things, it’s going to be grateful that it is going to look after your body,” he said.
Hardik’s brother Krunal, who recently made his India ODI debut against England, said he also works hard for the “inner happiness and peace”.
“When we work hard, we work hard for that inner happiness, that inner peace where you can sleep for eight hours, you can laugh for 4-5 hours,” said Krunal, who also played T20s for India and has been a vital part of Mumbai Indians.
After India’s international season ended, Virat Kohli spoke about the importance of mental health and living in bio-bubbles is difficult.
"Scheduling is something that need to be looked at in future because playing in bubbles for so long [2-3 months] is going to be very very difficult going forward and you can't expect everyone to be at the same level of mental strength. Sometimes you do get cooked and you do feel like a bit of a change. I'm sure the things will be discussed and things will change in the future as well.
"A different tournament so it brings in fresh challenges heading into the IPL," he added.
(With PTI)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.