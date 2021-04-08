Hardik Pandya Reveals When He Realised Importance of Mental Health

India and Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya said that he realised the importance of mental health after he started playing at the highest level and credits his family for keeping him in the “right space”.

“When I play international cricket, mentally I realized, because the kind of pressure that came into your life. Obviously, life change for us, but as an individual, you need to cope with all the things,” Hardik said in a video posted by Mumbai Indians on its official Twitter handle.

“So for me I realized that mental health is also important, where my family played a big role to make sure that I am in right space.”