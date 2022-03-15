Hardik Pandya Reports at NCA in Bengaluru for Fitness Tests: Report

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has checked in to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru where he will undergo fitness tests for the next couple of days before he gets an all-clear to lead Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022.

One of the most awaited updates will be about Hardik Pandya’s bowling fitness and whether he will bowl full tilt in the IPL.

“Hardik will be at the NCA for next two days and appear in the various fitness tests. He is a centrally contracted cricketer and has not played any cricket since T20 World Cup in UAE,” a BCCI source was quoted as saying by PTI.