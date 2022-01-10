ADVERTISEMENT

Hardik Pandya Likely to Lead Ahmedabad Franchise, Nehra to be Coach: Reports

Last year, Pandya was not retained by the Rohit Sharma-led MI ahead of the mega auction.

IPL
<div class="paragraphs"><p>File image: Hardik Pandya&nbsp;</p></div>
Former Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya is likely to captain the new franchise from Ahmedabad in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Last year, Pandya was not retained by the Rohit Sharma-led MI ahead of the mega auction.

As per reports, Pandya, who hails from Baroda in Gujarat, will now be the captain of the Ahmedabad franchise, owned by CVC Capital. The official confirmation from the franchise is awaited.

Meanwhile, there are also reports coming in that former Indian seamer Ashish Nehra is likely to come on board as the head coach of the Ahmedabad franchise. Nehra, who retired from international cricket in 2017, had previously worked with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as their assistant coach.

The Ahmedabad franchise is also looking to sign Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan and former Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan.

CVC was one of two companies to have won bids to own the two new franchises that will play in the IPL from next season.

There was a delay in CVC getting the Letter of Intent from the BCCI as the company had come under the scanner over its alleged ties to betting companies after it won the Ahmedabad franchise in the auction that was held in Dubai in October last year.

The new teams have been given time until the end of the month by the BCCI to pick three players of their choice before the auction.

