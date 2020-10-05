Hard Being On The Losing Side Of So Many Games On The Trot: Rahul

Watson and du Plessis took CSK to 60/0 within the powerplay. "It's a bit hard to attack as a captain when they are going at 10 runs an over in the powerplay," said Rahul.

Rahul said that he is hopeful of his team bouncing back. "They are all professional players, so we can expect them to come back better. We need to keep training harder, practising and try to win the key moments in the game. Hopefully we'll be able to bounce back," he said.