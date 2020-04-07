Harbhajan Hopes IPL Eventually Happens as Livelihoods Depend On It

The BCCI has suspended the IPL till April 15 but the tournament is increasingly looking unlikely given the current nationwide lockdown to contain the virus.

"I miss matches the most, was hoping that I would get to play 17 matches (including finals) after a year's gap. I miss our visits to the ground, the hordes of fans waiting to greet us, the bikes that used to ride along our bus and am sure that every fan is missing this as well," Harbhajan said.

Harbhajan said he is keeping himself fit for the league as and when it happens.

"I hope that IPL happens soon, till then I will keep myself fit," quipped the 39-year-old veteran of 103 Tests.