SRH vs GT IPL 2022 Match Live Stream: Time and Where To Watch the Match Live
Here's how you can watch the high-octane match live.
The 40th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will be played on Wednesday, 27 April 2022, between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).
Both, GT and SRH won their last matches of IPL 2022 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), respectively.
Venue: GT vs SRH IPL 2022 match on Wednesday will be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
Here are the timing and live streaming details of the SRH vs GT IPL match.
GT vs SRH IPL 2022 Match Time
Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL match is scheduled to start at 7.30 pm on Wednesday.
How and where to watch SRH vs GT IPL match live stream online ?
GT vs SRH IPL match can be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Where to watch SRH vs GT IPL match live on TV?
GT vs SRH IPL match can be watched live on the following TV channels of Star Sports Network: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.
You can also follow The Quint for regular updates about GT vs SRH IPL match.
Team Ranks
Gujarat Titans (GT) is at the second position on IPL 2022 points table 2022 with 12 points, followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad at third spot, with 10 points.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.