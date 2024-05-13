GT vs KKR, IPL Match Today: Playing XI, When & Where To Watch Live

GT vs KKR 2024 IPL Match Today: In match number 63 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans (GT) will lock horns against Shreyas Iyer’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) today on 13 May at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
KKR has already qualified for the playoffs, while for GT it is a do-or-die game as they are currently placed at number 8 in the IPL Points Table 2024 with 10 points in 12 games. The two teams have faced each other thrice with GT having an edge with a 2-1 scoreline.
Let's have a quick look at the Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 live streaming details for today's IPL 2024 match.
Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024: Live Streaming Details
Where will the Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match be played?
The Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
When will the Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match be played?
The Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match will be played on 13 May 2024.
At what time will the Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match start?
The Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.
Which TV channel will broadcast Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match?
The Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where will the live streaming of Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match be available?
The Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.
