GT vs KKR, IPL Match Today: Playing XI, When & Where To Watch Live

GT vs KKR 2024 IPL Match Today: In match number 63 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans (GT) will lock horns against Shreyas Iyer’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) today on 13 May at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

KKR has already qualified for the playoffs, while for GT it is a do-or-die game as they are currently placed at number 8 in the IPL Points Table 2024 with 10 points in 12 games. The two teams have faced each other thrice with GT having an edge with a 2-1 scoreline.

Let's have a quick look at the Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 live streaming details for today's IPL 2024 match.