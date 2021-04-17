Getting Boring to Talk About Winning IPL: RCB’s AB de Villiers

Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) South African batsman AB de Villiers said on Saturday that 'it's getting boring to talk about it (the IPL title)' and 'there are things that are more special than winning the trophy'.

Speaking on RCB's 'Bold Diaries', the 37-year-old SA cricketer, who retired from all forms of cricket in 2018, said, "You can't lie, you want to win the trophy. I would love to win the trophy. I don't know how I would react if we do win the trophy one day. (But) it's getting boring to talk about it.

RCB have never won an IPL title.

"At the end of the day, there are things that are more special than winning the trophy. And those are bonding with the team, being part of the IPL; I mean, it's the greatest tournament in the world," said De Villiers, who has been with RCB since 2011 after his stint with the Delhi Daredevils for a couple of seasons.