MS Dhoni Needs to Back His Best Batsmen: Gambhir Supports Watson

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has jumped to the defence of off-colour Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Shane Watson, saying he would give him four to five more IPL matches to help him regain form.

CSK find themselves at the bottom of the IPL table this season after three defeats in four matches. Their batting has looked rusty and there are many calling for opener Watson to be dropped, among other things.

However, former India captain Gambhir feels it is a bad idea to drop Watson considering he has been a consistent performer and the CSK's batting lineup as a whole is struggling.

"I would never drop Shane Watson, because their entire batting order looks so rusty. Kedar Jadhav looks rusty. Ambati Rayudu looks rusty," Gambhir said in a chat show on ESPNCricinfo.