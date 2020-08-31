Franchises Urge BCCI to Announce IPL Schedule

It has been more than a week since all Indian Premier League (IPL) teams landed in UAE. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to announce the schedule for the upcoming season.

According to sources, some of the franchises have 'requested' the Indian Cricket Board to announce the schedule 'quickly'. "God knows, when will they (BCCI) share the schedule with us. We have requested the BCCI -- both orally and through texts -- to make it quick as we have to plan accordingly," a team source told IANS from UAE.