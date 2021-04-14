Former Captain Kapil Dev Impressed With Indian Pace Battery

Kapil felt that Hardik, who has only started bowling now since his back injury, still has a long way to go before proving himself.

"I think he has to go a long way. He is a great talent and a very good cricketer. He has to work on his fitness," said Kapil.

Kapil said he doesn't watch much cricket these days and hasn't followed India's recent exploits very closely to be able to comment on them.

"The only time I watch cricket closely and analytically is when I have to talk about it on television and news channels. Otherwise, I just see it as anybody watching cricket. I don't put my mind into it. I just enjoy the game," he said.

Kapil, who along with Pakistan's Imran Khan, New Zealand's Richard Hadley and England's Ian Botham formed a legendary quartet of all-rounders in 1970s, 80s and early 90s, played 131 Test matches and 225 ODIs and said he is feeling okay after recovery. He added that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is proving to be a learning experience.

"Great, very good. God is kind. I am kicking around. It (COVID-19 pandemic) is not tough. It is a positive thing. It is something in this world that nobody ever experienced. It is not bad. It is a learning," said Kapil.