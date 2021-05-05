FIR Filed Against 2 for Breach of IPL Bubble in Delhi on 2 May 

"None of the young men said could give a reasonable explanation (sic). One of the boys Krishan Garg said that he has a valid accreditation card. The SI asked him to show it and he showed him. There was 'JR. ASSISTANT & COMP. SDMC HEALTH & S. No. 0204' written on it. The SI asked him to show his SDMC card. Instead, the two boys started to run away. They were, however, caught," it said.

The FIR said that the police tried to verify the accreditation card of both the boys but could not.

"Upon detailed questioning the two admitted that they didn't belong to any department but had acquired the accreditation cards through illegal means for the purpose of betting," said the FIR.

The two individuals have been booked for cheating and breaching Covid-19 norms under sections 419, 420, 468, 471, 188, 269, 120B, 34 of Indian Penal Code and 3 Epidemic Act / 51B Disaster Management Act.