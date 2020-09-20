Felt Like a Senior Walking Into The Delhi Capitals’ Team: Ashwin

"It's been great because most of these are boys I've played with in the Indian team. They've been nice to me. I've felt very nice, I've felt like the senior walking into the team."

The 34-year-old said that he hasn't been assigned any specific role in the team aside from their premier spinner.

"There's nothing as such in terms of role I must play in this team. I'd just like to get through the 40 overs, look forward to the game like I did as a kid," he said.

DC coach Ricky Ponting and Ashwin's contrasting views on Mankading has been in the news throughout the run-up to the tournament. Ashwin, however, found the humerous side of the situation.