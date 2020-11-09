Felt It Was Plumb: Dhawan Tells Yuvraj About Dismissal Against SRH

Delhi Capitals batsman Shikhar Dhawan has revealed that he thought he was caught plumb in front during his dismissal against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) but later as he reached the boundary fence, he realised he should have reviewed the decision during Qualifier 2 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

On Sunday evening, Dhawan played a superb knock of 78 before he got out LBW to a full-toss bowled by SRH medium pacer Sandeep Sharma in the 19th over while trying to go for a reverse ramp shot. SRH players appealed and got the decision in their favour. However, later the replays showed the impact of the ball was outside the off-stump.