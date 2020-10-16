Fans Slam Harbhajan for Reaction to MSD’s Wide Ball Controversy

CSK’s fans are slamming Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh for his reaction to the wide ball controversy involving MS Dhoni and umpire Paul Reiffel.

During the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match, the Australian umpire looked to have changed his decision at the last moment to call a delivery wide, after seeing an angry MS Dhoni and Shardul Thakur protest it.

Soon after the incident, the CSK skipper received criticism from cricket fans and commentators for “bullying” the umpire into changing his decision.

Harbhajan Singh, who is not a part of the current CSK set-up in UAE, too reacted to the incident on Twitter.