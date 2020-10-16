Fans Slam Harbhajan for Reaction to MSD’s Wide Ball Controversy
CSK fans took a jibe at Harbhajan Singh for his reaction to Paul Reiffel’s wide ball controversy.
CSK’s fans are slamming Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh for his reaction to the wide ball controversy involving MS Dhoni and umpire Paul Reiffel.
During the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match, the Australian umpire looked to have changed his decision at the last moment to call a delivery wide, after seeing an angry MS Dhoni and Shardul Thakur protest it.
Soon after the incident, the CSK skipper received criticism from cricket fans and commentators for “bullying” the umpire into changing his decision.
Harbhajan Singh, who is not a part of the current CSK set-up in UAE, too reacted to the incident on Twitter.
Harbhajan’s tweet did not go down well with CSK supporters and fans started trolling him for supposedly taking an indirect dig at Dhoni.
Another took a jibe at him saying that Harbhajan supports former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi, but mocks Dhoni.
One user even said that he is jealous of MS Dhoni because he couldn't get the status the former Indian skipper enjoyed.
See some more reactions:
After Suresh Raina, Bhajji also pulled out of the ongoing season before the tournament commenced. CSK is currently placed at no 6 with 3 wins and 5 losses.
