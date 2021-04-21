Faf du Plessis Smashes 95 as Chennai Post 220/3 vs KKR in Mumbai

Powered by a brilliant unbeaten 95 by Faf du Plessis, Chennai Super Kings have posted a solid 220/3 vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Wednesday’s evening fixture of 2021 IPL.

The foundation of the big score was laid by CSK’s opening pair with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf smashing 115 off the first 77 deliveries.

After being put into bat first by Eoin Morgan, Gaikwad returned to form after some low scores this season and the youngster was the first of the openers to complete his half century, in the 11th over off a Kamlesh Nagarkoti delivery.

Two overs later, Faf too completed his fifty even as Varun got KKR’s big breakthrough sending back Gaikwad on 64.

Moeen Ali then joined Faf and the pair added another 50 runs to the total as Chennai raced to 155/1 after 16 overs.