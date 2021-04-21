Faf du Plessis Smashes 95 as Chennai Post 220/3 vs KKR in Mumbai
Faf du Plessis scored 95 against KKR on Wednesday.
Powered by a brilliant unbeaten 95 by Faf du Plessis, Chennai Super Kings have posted a solid 220/3 vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Wednesday’s evening fixture of 2021 IPL.
The foundation of the big score was laid by CSK’s opening pair with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf smashing 115 off the first 77 deliveries.
After being put into bat first by Eoin Morgan, Gaikwad returned to form after some low scores this season and the youngster was the first of the openers to complete his half century, in the 11th over off a Kamlesh Nagarkoti delivery.
Two overs later, Faf too completed his fifty even as Varun got KKR’s big breakthrough sending back Gaikwad on 64.
Moeen Ali then joined Faf and the pair added another 50 runs to the total as Chennai raced to 155/1 after 16 overs.
The fall of Moeen Ali’s wicket off Narine saw MS Dhoni walk out to bat and the former Indian skipper got into the thick of things immediately, hitting a boundary off the second delivery he faced.
Dhoni got out on the last ball of the 19th over to Russell, having made an 8-ball 17.
Jadeja and Faf smashed Pat Cummins for 19 runs in the final over as Chennai posted 220/3.
