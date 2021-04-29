Faf du Plessis Overtakes Shikhar Dhawan in Race for Orange Cap

Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) Faf du Plessis ended Delhi Capitals' (DC) Shikhar Dhawan's reign at the top of the Orange Cap table in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

du Plessis's 38-ball 56 against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) took his run tally for the season to 270, thus giving him a five-run lead over Dhawan at the top of the run scorers' chart for this season. Dhawan has been the highest run scorer this season since April 20.