Eoin Morgan Credits Backroom Staff For The Rise of KKR's Young Stars
Eoin Morgan's KKR beat Delhi Capitals to enter the 2021 IPL final
Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Eoin Morgan expressed his delight over his team getting past the finish line in a nervy chase against Delhi Capitals at Sharjah on Wednesday. A victory that now sees them enter the IPL 2021 final against Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday.
However, Morgan also said that the team will have to sit and dissect the meltdown with the bat in the last four overs that saw the game go down to the wire.
Despite losing six wickets for seven runs in the last five overs, Kolkata prevailed over Delhi Capitals by three wickets to book their spot in the final on Friday.
"Should've been a lot easier after the start we got, Venky (Iyer) and Gill set us the platform. Dew came in and all, but we're in the final and we're delighted to get over the line."Eoin Morgan
"Would've loved to win convincingly but Capitals are a very good side. Six off two, the odds were probably in favour of the bowling side, but Rahul Tripathi has done superbly well for us. It's a nice insight into our team culture - the young guys coming in feel free to express themselves," added Morgan.
The KKR skipper acknowledged the role of backdoor staff in giving the youngsters in the side confidence that has seen them all step up on big occasions to deliver for the team.
"The backroom staff have created an environment for them to do this. With the squad we have, there's expectation. Hopefully we can implement all that we've strategised."
About the elevation of Venkatesh Iyer, who has been a vital cog in the wheel in the UAE, Morgan said, "It came from the coach. My god, he's a terrific player. Made the chase easy, looks like he was batting on a different wicket. We would like to keep going, playing against CSK, one of the best franchises in IPL history. Anything can happen in a final."
Kolkata will now travel to Dubai International Stadium on Friday to meet Chennai Super Kings in the final on Friday. It will be the first time since 2012 that the two teams will play against each other in the final.
(With inputs from IANS)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.