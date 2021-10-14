Eoin Morgan Credits Backroom Staff For The Rise of KKR's Young Stars

"Would've loved to win convincingly but Capitals are a very good side. Six off two, the odds were probably in favour of the bowling side, but Rahul Tripathi has done superbly well for us. It's a nice insight into our team culture - the young guys coming in feel free to express themselves," added Morgan.

The KKR skipper acknowledged the role of backdoor staff in giving the youngsters in the side confidence that has seen them all step up on big occasions to deliver for the team.

"The backroom staff have created an environment for them to do this. With the squad we have, there's expectation. Hopefully we can implement all that we've strategised."