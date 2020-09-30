Rabada Takes Over Purple Cap From Shami After 2/21 Against SRH

KL Rahul continues to hold the Orange Cap while Kagiso Rabada has taken over the Purple Cap from Mohammad Shami following the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 clash between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals on Monday, 29 September.

Rahul has so far scored 222 runs in three matches, including one hundred and a half century for Kings XI Punjab and sits at the top of the charts in the list of leading run scorers. He is followed by teammate Mayank Agarwal (221 runs in three games) and Chennai Super Kings' Faf du Plessis (173 runs in three games).