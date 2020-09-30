Rabada Takes Over Purple Cap From Shami After 2/21 Against SRH
KL Rahul continues to hold the Orange Cap while Kagiso Rabada has taken over the Purple Cap from Mohammad Shami.
KL Rahul continues to hold the Orange Cap while Kagiso Rabada has taken over the Purple Cap from Mohammad Shami following the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 clash between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals on Monday, 29 September.
Rahul has so far scored 222 runs in three matches, including one hundred and a half century for Kings XI Punjab and sits at the top of the charts in the list of leading run scorers. He is followed by teammate Mayank Agarwal (221 runs in three games) and Chennai Super Kings' Faf du Plessis (173 runs in three games).
IPL 2020: Orange Cap
- KL Rahul (Kings XI Punjab): 222 runs in 3 matches
- Mayank Agarwal (Kings XI Punjab): 221 runs in 3 matches
- Faf du Plessis (Chennai Super Kings): 173 runs in 3 matches
- Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals): 159 runs in 2 matches
- AB de Villiers (Royal Challengers Bangalore): 134 runs in 3 matches
In the bowlers' list, Rabada leads the bowling chart with seven wickets in three matches, having an average of 10.71. Shami (seven wickets in three games with average of 11.71) and CSK pacer Sam Curran (five wickets in three games) are the next two top wicket-takers.
IPL 2020: Purple Cap
- Kagiso Rabada (Delhi Capitals): 7 wickets in 3 matches
- Md Shami (Kings XI Punjab): 7 wickets in 3 matches
- Trent Boult (Mumbai Indians): 5 wickets in 3 matches
- Sam Curran (Chennai Super Kings): 5 wickets in 3 matches
- Yuzvendra Chahal (Royal Challengers Bangalore): 5 wickets in 3 matches
These running caps are presented to the leading run scorer and wicket-taker and keep changing hands throughout the duration of the tournament.
Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals have dropped to the second spot in the points table – behind Rajasthan Royals – with two wins from three matches following their 15-run to Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Royal Challengers Bangalore are at the third spot with four points from three games.
On Wednesday, 30 September, Rajasthan Royals will be taking on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
