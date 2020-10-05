KL Rahul Takes Over Orange Cap From Mayank, Purple With Chahal

Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul has taken over the Orange Cap from his teammate Mayank Agarwal while Royal Challengers Bangalore spinner Yuzvendra Chahal holds the Purple Cap following the conclusion of the 18th match in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Rahul has scored 302 runs -- including one hundred and two half-centuries -- in five matches so far and leads the chart for the leading run scorers. He is followed by Chennai Super Kings' Faf du Plessis who has 282 runs to his name from five games. On Sunday evening, du Plessis scored unbeaten 82 as CSK defeated Kings XI by 10 wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Third in the list is Agarwal who has collected 272 runs so far.