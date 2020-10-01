IPL 2020: Orange Cap Stays With KL Rahul, Rabada Retains Purple

Kings XI Punjab's KL Rahul and Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals continue to lead the respective batting and bowling charts in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Rahul has so far scored 222 runs in three matches, including one hundred and a half-century for Kings XI and has the Orange Cap. He is followed by teammate Mayank Agarwal (221 runs in three games) and Chennai Super Kings' Faf du Plessis (173 runs in three games).

In the bowlers' list, Rabada is currently in possession of the Purple Cap with seven wickets in three matches, having an average of 10.71. Mohammad Shami of Kings XI (seven wickets in three games with average of 11.71) and Chennai's Sam Curran (five wickets in three games) are the next two top wicket-takers.