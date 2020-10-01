IPL 2020: Orange Cap Stays With KL Rahul, Rabada Retains Purple
Rahul leads the most runs scored list with 222, Rabada leads the most wickets list with 7 wickets, in 3 matches.
Kings XI Punjab's KL Rahul and Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals continue to lead the respective batting and bowling charts in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Rahul has so far scored 222 runs in three matches, including one hundred and a half-century for Kings XI and has the Orange Cap. He is followed by teammate Mayank Agarwal (221 runs in three games) and Chennai Super Kings' Faf du Plessis (173 runs in three games).
In the bowlers' list, Rabada is currently in possession of the Purple Cap with seven wickets in three matches, having an average of 10.71. Mohammad Shami of Kings XI (seven wickets in three games with average of 11.71) and Chennai's Sam Curran (five wickets in three games) are the next two top wicket-takers.
These running caps are presented to the leading run-scorer and wicket-taker and keep changing hands throughout the duration of the tournament.
In the points table, Delhi Capitals have once again made it to the top spot, courtesy Rajasthan Royals' defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders which the Dinesh Karthik-led side won by 37 runs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday evening.
Capitals have four points from three games and are followed by Knight Riders and Royals.
On Thursday, Kings XI Punjab will take on Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
