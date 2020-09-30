Shubman Gill Highest Scorer With 47 as KKR Post 174/6 against RR

Young opener Shubman Gill was the only batsman to put up a decent score as Kolkata Knight Riders posted 174/6 against Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, 30 September.

Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith handed the ball to a total of seven players during the 20 over innings. Jofra Archer returned with 2/18 while Ankit Rajpoot, Tom Curran, Jaydev Unadkat and Rahul Tewatia picked up a wicket each. Riyan Parag remained wicketless while Shreyas Gopal was the most expensive bowler, returning with 0/43 in four overs.

Put in to bat, KKR opener Sunil Narine once again failed to make a mark with the bat, falling to pacer Unadkat for a 14-ball 15.

Gill then stitched a 46-run stand with Nitish Rana. The partnership was broken by Tewatia, who dismissed the latter for 22 (off 17 balls) and reduced KKR to 82/2 in 10 overs.