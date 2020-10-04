Captain KL Rahul’s Half-Century Helps KXIP Post 178/4 Against CSK

Highly effective death over bowling from Shardul Thakur and Dwayne Bravo on Sunday helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) restrict Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to 178/4 after the latter looked set for a total close to or beyond the 200-run mark at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Choosing to bat first, openers Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul gave Kings XI Punjab another good start, stitching a 61-run partnership at the top, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Spinner Piyush Chawla eventually gave CSK a breakthrough by removing Agarwal for a 19-ball 26.