Virat’s RCB Replace Unfit Zampa With Moeen Ali, Delhi Include Axar
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl against Delhi Capitals.
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl against Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday, 5 October.
RCB are replacing an unfit Adam Zampa with Moeen Ali while Mohd Siraj has come in for Gurkeerat Mann.
In Delhi Capitals’ playing eleven, Axar Patel comes in for Amit Mishra, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the season due to injury.
Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore are currently placed second and third, respectively, in the points table. Both teams have six points each, but DC are ahead on Net Run Rate.
Delhi and Bangalore are fresh from wins on Saturday. While the Virat Kohli-led RCB side thrashed Rajasthan Royal (RR), the Shreyas Iyer-captained DC defeated KKR by 18 runs.
Playing XI
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal
