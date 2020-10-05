Virat’s RCB Replace Unfit Zampa With Moeen Ali, Delhi Include Axar

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl against Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday, 5 October.

RCB are replacing an unfit Adam Zampa with Moeen Ali while Mohd Siraj has come in for Gurkeerat Mann.

In Delhi Capitals’ playing eleven, Axar Patel comes in for Amit Mishra, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the season due to injury.