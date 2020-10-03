KKR Opt to Bowl vs Delhi at Sharjah, Ashwin Returns for for DC

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik won the toss and opted to bowl against Delhi Capitals in the second Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Saturday, 3 October.

Karthik said the franchise was leaving spinner Kuldeep Yadav out due to the short boundaries at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Instead, Rahul Tripathi was included to strengthen their batting line-up.

DC captain Shreyas Iyer said they too would have bowled first, and announced the return of fit-again spinner R Ashwin who comes in for Axar Patel. Ishant Sharma has also been left out for Harshal Patel.