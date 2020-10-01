‘Didn’t Break Bubble, Went To Designated Desk’: CSK CEO on KM Asif

Speaking to the news agency ANI, Viswanathan said, “I don't know if facts have been checked because while there is a reception in the lobby, the staff attending to the CSK unit is different. Asif obviously would not go and speak to the general staff. The boys know that there is a dedicated team working with the players. The fact he lost the key and went and asked for a replacement is true. But he didn't go to the regular staff working and went to the designated desk. The matter has been blown out of proportion and facts need to be kept in mind.”

"We all know the gravity of the situation and how the coronavirus is deadly. In fact, I myself have not entered the floors where the players and support staff are staying. Their bubble is different from the bubble created for the officials.

"We are taking as much precautions as humanly possible. The players have undergone 14 tests so far and Asif too has been part of them and he is negative. Now, we cannot ask every staff member in the hotel to be a part of the bubble, but let me inform you that they are all being regularly tested,” said Viswanathan to ANI.