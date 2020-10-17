Dominant Mumbai Indians Can’t Take The Foot Off The Pedal: Rohit

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma said that the team is staying guarded against complacency after a facile eight-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday that helped them go back to the top of the table. MI have won every match they have played since losing to Royal Challengers Bangalore in a Super Over on September 28.

The matches have mostly been one-sided affairs with MI winning by 48 runs against Kings XI Punjab, 34 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad, 57 runs against Rajasthan Royals and five wickets against the Delhi Capitals who they replaced at the top of the table on Friday when they chased down the target of 149 set by KKR with more than three overs to spare.