Virat Kohli’s RCB Look Favourites for IPL Title: Dilip Vengsarkar

Kohli, too, feels that since 2016, "this is the most balanced I have felt about the squad". He was referring to a batting line-up that includes Aaron Finch, new sensation Devdutt Padikkal, besides himself and de Villiers; pacers like Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn and Chris Morris; and spinners Chahal, Washington Sundar and Adam Zampa.

This is the second time the IPL is being staged in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, the first half of the IPL was played in the UAE in 2014 due to the general elections in India.

There are a lot of players in the eight teams who haven't played in the UAE before. They are new to the conditions and the pitches are different from India.

"Basically, the conditions are humid in the UAE. But then that is bound to happen because in these months, it's quite warm and humid there. And, of course, IPL in India is played in 10-12 centres and in the UAE you are playing only at three centres, so there will be wear and tear of the pitches as you go along. It will be interesting," said Vengsarkar.

"The spinners can come into play later on with the help of pitches. And the weather will definitely improve because October and November are relatively cooler, especially in the evenings, in the UAE. I say this because I used to play in Sharjah etc, so I know a bit about the weather," he averred.