Dhoni’s Best May Come in Second Half of IPL: Deepak Chahar

Chahar himself had a good IPL season, taking eight wickets at an economy of 8.04 in seven matches.

"This has been my fourth year at CSK and Dhoni bhai has shown his trust in me as his strike bowler. This trust is so important because he has not just inspired me but also many others," he said.

"His best quality as a captain is about how to utilise a player on a particular day for a particular situation. I've bowled three overs in the powerplay in pretty much every game for CSK and have learned a lot through him," he said.