Devdutt Padikkal Can Go Long Way if He Focuses on Fitness: Prasad

Prasad, who is also a former bowling coach for India, said that Padikkal still has a long way to go in his career.

"There's a long career ahead. One thing is for sure that if he focuses on the process, he works on his fitness, he will go a long way," he said.

"And being a left-hander, it's going to be a huge advantage. He needs to keep his head on his shoulder and not get carried away. If he's disciplined, I'm sure there are greater things awaiting him, more than what he's already done."