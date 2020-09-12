Preview: Delhi Capitals Eye Maiden IPL Title in 13th Attempt

Delhi Capitals (DC) are one of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises that have shown a lot of promise, but haven't been able to translate that into title-winning performances.

Delhi Capitals, in its previous avatar as Delhi Daredevils, had reached the semi-finals in consecutive seasons – the opening edition in 2008 and 2009. The franchise changed its name to Delhi Capitals in December 2018, apparently in a bid to change its fortunate in the world's most lucrative cricket T20 competition.

Then, under a new name and a new logo, the Shreyas Iyer-led team made it to its maiden playoffs last season. And it would surely be eager to go a step further and try and clinch what would be its maiden IPL title. The tournament gets underway in the United Arab Emirates on 19 September.