Delhi Restrict RCB to 152/7 With Nortje Picking 3/33

Delhi Capitals have restricted RCB to 152/7 as both teams play their last league match and look to book a berth in the playoffs.

Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to field first in Abu Dhabi and it was a slow start by RCB as their opening pair of Josh Philippe and Devdyut Padikkal made 25 runs for the first wicket before Kagiso Rabada got the first breakthrough. Philippe out on the first ball of the fifth over.

Virat Kohli scored just 29 before Ashwin picked up his one wicket of the match, caught near the boundary line. Padikkal was the next to fall, right after his half century.