Delhi Capitals Announce Replacements for Shreyas Iyer & Axar Patel

Delhi Capitals have named replacements for their injured skipper Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel who is currently in an extended quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. While Anirudha Joshi has come into the squad in place of Iyer, Shams Mulani is an interim replacement, joining the franchise only till Axar fully recovers.

Mulani, a left-handed batsman and a slow left-arm orthodox bowler from Mumbai, comes in as a replacement under VIVO IPL's Player Regulations. Under the Regulation 6.1 (c), franchises are allowed to sign a short-term replacement player until the original squad member is permitted to re-enter the team's bio-secure environment. Hence, Mulani will only be a part of the Delhi Capitals side until Axar recovers and is allowed to join the team.

Mulani represents Mumbai in domestic cricket and has featured in 10 First-Class, 30 List A and 25 T20s so far. This will be his maiden experience at the VIVO IPL. However, Mulani will not be permitted to represent another IPL franchise this season once he leaves the Delhi Capitals.