DC Will Have to Guard Against SRH’s Rashid Khan: Kaif

"Batting has been tough on this pitch, but we have got an experienced batting line-up. Shikhar (Dhawan) has been batting really well and (Steve) Smith batted well in the last game. Amit Mishra bowled beautifully in the last game, and we have Ravichandran Ashwin as well. Marcus Stoinis bowled well with the new ball in the last match and the way Rishabh (Pant) has been leading the side, especially on a turning track, has been a great sign," said the former India cricketer.

On all-rounder Axar Patel's return to the Delhi Capitals squad, Kaif said, "With Axar returning to the squad, the balance of the squad is now perfect. He has been a key member of this franchise. He played a major role in the team finishing runners-up last season and it will be no different this year. Axar, (Amit) Mishra and (Ravichandran) Ashwin playing together will be a dream spin bowling attack for us."