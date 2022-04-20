DC vs PBKS IPL 2022 Match Live Stream: Time and Where To Watch the Match Live
DC vs PBKS IPL match will begin at 07:30 pm IST.
The thirty-second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will be played on Wednesday, 20 April 2022, between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS).
Both, PBKS and DC lost their last matches of IPL 2022 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).
Match Venue: DC vs PBKS on Wednesday was earlier scheduled to be played in Pune. However, now it has been relocated to Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.
PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Match Time
Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings match is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST on Wednesday.
How and where to watch DC vs PBKS IPL match live stream online ?
Live streaming of PBKS vs DC IPL match can be watched online on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Where to watch PBKS vs DC IPL match live telecast on TV?
Following TV channels of Star Sports Network will live telecast DC vs PBKS IPL match: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.
Team Ranks
Punjab Kings is currently at the seventh position on IPL 2022 points table with six points, which is followed by Delhi Capitals at eighth spot with four points.
