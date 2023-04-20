DC vs KKR Live Streaming IPL 2023: When & Where To Watch Live Telecast?
The live streaming of DC vs KKR match 28 will be available today on the Jio Cinema.
According to the IPL 2023 Schedule, the Delhi Capitals (DC) will play against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 28 today on Thursday, 20 April 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
Till now, DC have not won any match in the tournament and are currently at the bottom of the IPL 2023 Points Table with zero points. KKR, however, are at position 7 with 4 points, and have won 2 matches out of 5. This match is really crucial for Delhi Capitals to win if they want to secure a chance in the ongoing 16th edition of the Indian Premier League.
Let us read about the DC vs KKR IPL 2023 live streaming, telecast, date, time, and other details below.
When Is DC vs KKR IPL 2023 Match 28?
The DC vs KKR IPL match 28 will be played today on Thursday, 20 April 2022.
Where Is DC vs KKR IPL 2023 Match 28?
The DC vs KKR IPL match 28 will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
When Will the DC vs KKR IPL 2023 Match 28 Start?
The DC vs KKR IPL match 28 will start at 7:30 pm IST in India.
DC vs KKR Live Streaming IPL 2023
The live streaming of DC vs KKR match 28 will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.
When and Where To Watch the Live Telecast of DC vs KKR IPL 2023 Match
The DC vs KKR match 28 will be live telecasted today on the Star Sports Network in India.
