DC vs GT IPL 2022 Live Stream: Where and When To Watch the Match Live
Watch DC vs GT IPL match live on Disney+ Hotstar.
Delhi Capitals (DC) will play against the newly introduced Gujarat Titans (GT) in the tenth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, on Saturday, 02 April 2022.
Both, GT and DC won their last matches against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI), respectively.
Match Venue: DC vs GT IPL 2022 match on Saturday will be played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.
Here are the timing and live streaming details of GT vs DC IPL 2022 match.
Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2022 Match Time
Delhi vs Gujarat IPL 2022 match is scheduled to commence at 07:30 pm IST on Saturday.
How and where to watch IPL 2022 DC vs GT match live stream?
DC vs GT IPL 2022 match can be live streamed online on the official app and website of Disney+ Hotstar.
Where to watch DC vs GT IPL match live on TV?
GT vs DC IPL 2022 match can be watched live on TV channels under Star Sports Network, namely Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.
Delhi Capital currently holds third position in points table which is followed by Gujarat Titans on the fourth spot.
