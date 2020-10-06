Delhi Captain Iyer’s Strategy Proves Effective, Surprises RCB

Rabada later said he would have loved to continue bowling but he was fine with the decision as it eventually worked out.

"It was swinging a bit, so it would have been nice to bowl the second over. I don't think it was a bad call to take me off after the first over. At the end of the day it worked out," he said.

"I think if you want to be the best you have to adjust to the conditions. I think the spinners did a really good job today. They set up the game for us in the powerplay. Axar and Ashwin actually won us the game," said the South African.