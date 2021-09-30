Toss: MS Dhoni Elects to Bowl First vs SRH, Still No David Warner
Sunrisers Hyderabad are playing an unchanged squad which means there is no David Warner again.
MS Dhoni has won the toss and elected to bowl first in Thursday's IPL 2021 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
"Looks better than some of those surfaces. For us it is about building on the strong performances. We want to play as good cricket as we can. We have four games left to do that. That is our opportunity."Kane Williamson
Kane Williamson's team is already out of the running for a play-offs spot and according to the team management, are giving an opportunity to the youngsters. David Warner was dropped for the last game and with the team playing an unchanged XI, the Aussie is not going to be in action today either.
"We'll bowl first because of the smaller dimensions and looks like a fresh wicket. When you keep playing here, it tends to slow down. It may not be as slow as the other wickets today," said MS Dhoni at the toss
CSK have brought in Dwayne Bravo in place of Sam Curran.
Playing XIs
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Kane Williamson (captain), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul and Sandeep Sharma
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (captain and wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar and Josh Hazlewood
