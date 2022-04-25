ADVERTISEMENT

CSK vs PBKS IPL 2022 Match Live Stream: Time and Where To Watch the Match Live

CSK vs PBKS IPL match is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST.

The 38th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is all set to be played between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday, 25 April 2022.

CSK won its last match of IPL 2022 against Mumbai Indians (MI), while PBKS lost its last IPL match against Delhi Capitals (DC).

Match Venue: PBKS vs CSK match on Monday will be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
Here are the timing and live streaming details of CSK vs PBKS IPL match.

PBKS vs CSK IPL 2022 Match Time

Punjab vs Chennai IPL match is scheduled to commence at 7.30 pm IST on Monday.

How and where to watch PBKS vs CSK IPL match live stream online ?

CSK vs PBKS IPL match can be live-streamed online on the official app and website of Disney+ Hotstar.

Where to watch CSK vs PBKS match live on TV?

PBKS vs CSK match can be watched live on the following TV channels of Star Sports Network: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

IPL fans can also check The Quint for regular updates about CSK vs PBKS match.

Team Ranks

Punjab Kings is currently at eighth position on IPL points table 2022 with six points and followed by CSK on ninth position with four points.

