Full List of Players Missing This IPL & Their Replacements

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, starting 19 September, has been highly anticipated, mainly due to the lack of sporting action in the months since the breakout of COVID-19, but also because it will be the first time since March that the Indian cricketers will be taking the field.

Last year, the T20 tournament was plagued by a long injury list that continued to grow through the season. That is not the case this year, since teams have not had the usually hectic cricket schedule in the months preceding the league.

However, quite a few cricketers including some senior names, have opted not to play the IPL, hosted by the UAE this year. Here’s a look at why they chose to skip the season, and who will be replacing them in their respective franchises.