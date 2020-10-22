Could This End Up Being Chennai Super Kings’ Worst IPL Season?

If Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings don't make the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs this season -- they are unlikely to progress as they are languishing at the bottom of points table -- it will be the first time in the 13-year history of the tournament that they would miss out on qualifying for the last four stage.

In the 10 previous seasons it has competed, the Chennai franchise has made the final eight times, winning it thrice. On the two occasions it has failed to reach the final, it has made the play-offs at least. CSK's win percentage has never gone below 50% in any season.

This time though, their success percentage is just 30%.