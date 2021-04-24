Chris Morris Leads Ruthless Rajasthan Royals Effort, KKR Get 133/9
Morris dismissed Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Pat Cummins and Shivam Mavi.
Rajasthan Royals’ big money all-rounder Chris Morris came good in Mumbai and picked a four-wicket haul to derail Kolkata Knight Riders’ big hitting middle order. KKR finished with 133/9 as Morris returned with figures of 4/23.
Gill was the first to depart, run out trying to steal a quick single by a sharp piece of fielding from Jos Buttler for 11 of 19 deliveries.
Rana joined by Rahul Tripathi and the duo threatened to have an impact but stuttered. The opener was the next to fall with young Chetan Sakariya having him caught behind for 22 off 25 deliveries.
Sunil Narine, asked to add some impetuous in the batting, managed one boundary in his 7 ball knock off 6. The southpaw was dismissed by an excellent catch from Yashashvi Jaiswal as he looked to clobber Jaydev Unadkat over midwicket.
Eoin Morgan and Tripathi could not decide on a run a few deliveries later leading to the captain walking back for 0 having faced as many deliveries. Midway through the innings, KKR were 61/4 with quite a task on hand for the lower order, who batted brilliantly in their previous game against Chennai Super Kings.
Tripathi and Dinesh Karthik dragged KKR to 94/5 before the number 3 batter, looking to cut free yet again, was caught nonchalantly by Riyan Parag off a slower one from Mustafizur Rahman. Rajasthan for the major part of the innings had been able to stifle the KKR’s batting but had Andre Russell and Karthik to deal with in the final phase four-odd overs.
Russell (9) and Karthik (25) got a hit each but neither could get going as they would have wanted with Chris Morris accounting for them in the space of three deliveries in the 18th over. Both dismissed looking to break free and both caught brilliantly by David Miller and Chetan Sakariya, leaving KKR reeling at 118/7.
Mustafizur bowled a 9-run over after that as KKR continued to look for the big hits, failing more often than not.
In the final over, Pat Cummins hammered Morris for a six to start it off before Parag caught the next one out of thin air in the deep, leaving KKR at 133/8. Morris rounded off the innings with another wicket, finishing with 4 to his name as KKR failed to add any more runs to their total.
