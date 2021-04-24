Chris Morris Leads Ruthless Rajasthan Royals Effort, KKR Get 133/9

Gill was the first to depart, run out trying to steal a quick single by a sharp piece of fielding from Jos Buttler for 11 of 19 deliveries.

Rana joined by Rahul Tripathi and the duo threatened to have an impact but stuttered. The opener was the next to fall with young Chetan Sakariya having him caught behind for 22 off 25 deliveries.

Sunil Narine, asked to add some impetuous in the batting, managed one boundary in his 7 ball knock off 6. The southpaw was dismissed by an excellent catch from Yashashvi Jaiswal as he looked to clobber Jaydev Unadkat over midwicket.

Eoin Morgan and Tripathi could not decide on a run a few deliveries later leading to the captain walking back for 0 having faced as many deliveries. Midway through the innings, KKR were 61/4 with quite a task on hand for the lower order, who batted brilliantly in their previous game against Chennai Super Kings.